JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.25

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 17470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $657,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,880,510 shares in the company, valued at $143,078,706.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 921,839 shares of company stock worth $17,584,932. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 503,453 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,643,000 after acquiring an additional 343,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

