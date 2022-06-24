iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.98

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.98 and last traded at $75.16, with a volume of 2408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

