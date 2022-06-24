B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.25

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 29,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,450.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 646,376 shares of company stock worth $17,520,281. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

