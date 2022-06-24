TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $152.95

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $152.95 and last traded at $155.38, with a volume of 523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,770 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

