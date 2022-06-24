CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.51

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 123632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

Get CSX alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.