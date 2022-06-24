Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.96

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 4194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

