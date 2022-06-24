Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.05

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $852.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.03 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

