Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.70

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.70 and last traded at $72.68, with a volume of 3259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

