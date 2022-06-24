Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.59. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.