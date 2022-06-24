IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $80.56 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $158.81. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.54.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,118,000 after purchasing an additional 289,882 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

