CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 864 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $275.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.04 and a 200 day moving average of $333.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

