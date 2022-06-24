Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Home Depot stock opened at $275.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

