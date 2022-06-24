E&G Advisors LP Sells 300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $624,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $275.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.63.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

