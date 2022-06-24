Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $425,408.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.70.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.