ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $59.18

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.18, but opened at $62.11. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $59.75, with a volume of 918,733 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

