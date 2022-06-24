Cato (NYSE:CATO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cato from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

CATO stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. Cato has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Cato’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cato by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cato by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cato by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cato by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

