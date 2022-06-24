Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) Given New C$0.70 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC EVGDF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Elevation Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.81.
Elevation Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevation Gold Mining (EVGDF)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.