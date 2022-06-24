Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) Given New C$0.70 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC EVGDF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Elevation Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Get Elevation Gold Mining alerts:

Elevation Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.