Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.28

Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.
About Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
