Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.28

Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

