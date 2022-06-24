Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

