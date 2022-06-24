R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $20.03

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $20.45. R1 RCM shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 1,284 shares traded.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

