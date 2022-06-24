Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.24. Guild shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHLD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Guild had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $481.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Guild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

