Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $3.59

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.69. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 3,513 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $922.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 48.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

