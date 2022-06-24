Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.81. Procaps Group shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 569 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Procaps Group stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) by 148.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,974 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.26% of Procaps Group worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

