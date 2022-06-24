ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $15.78

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.78, but opened at $16.25. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 797,109 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,376,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,103,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

