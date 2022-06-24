FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Up to $10.81

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $11.05. FibroGen shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 1,192 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FGEN. StockNews.com cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get FibroGen alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,494 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 277.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.