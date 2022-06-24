Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.66) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $587.50.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

