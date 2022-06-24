AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AGFMF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Desjardins reduced their price target on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

