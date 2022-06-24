First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.04.
FM opened at C$23.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38.
About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Read More
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.