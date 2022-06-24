Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on IKTSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,500 ($79.62) to GBX 6,080 ($74.47) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($80.89) to GBX 6,236 ($76.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6,105.33.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Intertek Group has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $80.45.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
