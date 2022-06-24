Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IKTSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,500 ($79.62) to GBX 6,080 ($74.47) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($80.89) to GBX 6,236 ($76.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6,105.33.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Intertek Group has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $80.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.8905 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

About Intertek Group (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.