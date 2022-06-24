J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 300 ($3.67) price target on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBRY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 270 ($3.31).

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.50) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.11. The stock has a market cap of £4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 201.70 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 342 ($4.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 4.14%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.83), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($700,218.04).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

