Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 290 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.55) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
CRST has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.34) to GBX 415 ($5.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.02) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 413.13 ($5.06).
Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 243.60 ($2.98) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 296.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £625.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,227.00. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 442.80 ($5.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.
About Crest Nicholson (Get Rating)
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.