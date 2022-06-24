Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 290 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.55) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CRST has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.34) to GBX 415 ($5.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.02) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 413.13 ($5.06).

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 243.60 ($2.98) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 296.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £625.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,227.00. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 442.80 ($5.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.50%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

