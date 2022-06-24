Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 184,223 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.