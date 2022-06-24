ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ENGlobal by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 651,265 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.