CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

CASI opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $42.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.67. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 728,328 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

