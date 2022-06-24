Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.17.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $137.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.59 and a 200 day moving average of $188.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after purchasing an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,429,000 after purchasing an additional 224,811 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

