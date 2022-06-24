Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $190.40

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190.40 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 194.60 ($2.38), with a volume of 32009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.10 ($2.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.31) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.80) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 325.83 ($3.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 212.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

