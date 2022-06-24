CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTBC. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.60 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.08.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

