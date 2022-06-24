Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
NYSE RDY opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Get Rating)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.