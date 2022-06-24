Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

NYSE RDY opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

