Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,409.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,761 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.