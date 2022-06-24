Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.54.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $339.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $33,347.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.