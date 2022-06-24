MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.61 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

