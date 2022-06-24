Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

