Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.