SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $306.74 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.75.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

