Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $504,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on APA from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

