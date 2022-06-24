Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 569 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

NULG opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

