Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $931,000 Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 212,983 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 145,178 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,988,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,568,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.