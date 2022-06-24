Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $997,375.47 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ryan Specialty stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.45 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
