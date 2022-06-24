Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $997,375.47 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.45 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

