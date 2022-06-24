PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $27.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.82.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after buying an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,552 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

