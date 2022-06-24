Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($112.63) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($123.16) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($107.37) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($113.68) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($145.26) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise stock opened at €101.90 ($107.26) on Thursday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a one year high of €73.48 ($77.35). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €109.91.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.